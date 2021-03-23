Sewage testing in Macomb County showing more infections than state data

Macomb County's COVID-19 infection rate is likely higher than what state health data shows, putting residents at a "very high-risk level."

The pilot program for testing sewage for COVID-19 started in Clinton Township. At one point last fall, wastewater data pinpointed an infection rate that was five times higher than what state reporting data showed. (Macomb County Public Works Office)

According to a sampling of sewage conducted by the Macomb County Public Works Office, the number of residents getting infected by the coronavirus is 24% higher than the state average, jumping 125% in the last two weeks.

Macomb County is seeing a spike in infections similar to most regions around the state, according to individual test rates of people. But public works Commissioner Candice Miller says the rate is likely even higher.

"Testing shows the trend line of what’s coming about a week before, it’s a precursor. Unfortunately, our testing is showing that COVID cases will continue to climb into next week," she said.

While sewage testing can't identify any specific case, it's become an important tool for identifying outbreaks before most other screening methods. While not every positive test will show up in state data, it will in wastewater screening.

The pilot program for testing sewage for COVID-19 started in Clinton Township. At one point last fall, wastewater data pinpointed an infection rate that was five times higher than what state reporting data showed.

Advertisement

The number of residents getting infected by the coronavirus is 24% higher than the state average, jumping 125% in the last two weeks. (Macomb County Public Works Office)

Since then, it's been used around the state.

Sewage testing has also served as an indicator for things to come. That means Macomb County's cases are likely to continue rising even further.

The seven-day testing average from Macomb County from March 14-21 was 268 cases a day. However, when combined with 'probable cases' that the state is tracking, that number rises to 330 cases a day.