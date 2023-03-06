Sexual assault charges dropped against Detroit police officer

article

A Detroit police officer who had been charged with sexually assaulting a minor in West Bloomfield, was cleared on Monday.

According to court documents regarding Michael Anthony Carson, all four charges were dropped, using the term final nolle prosequi.

Nolle prosequi is a Latin phrase meaning "will no longer prosecute" or a variation on the same. It amounts to a dismissal of charges by the prosecution. No other information has been made available.

Carson, 60, is a corporal with DPD, and has been with the department for 23 years. He most recently had been training new officers at their police academy.

Both Detroit police and the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office have been contacted for comment but have not responded yet.