Shawarma restaurant Bucharest Grill opens Southfield location

Shawarma restaurant Bucharest Grill expanded to Southfield this week.

The restaurant at 29508 Northwestern Hwy. is the second location outside of Detroit for the popular eatery, which serves a variety of shawarma sandwiches and sticks, quesadillas, salads, appetizers, and more.

(Photo: Bucharest Grill)

Bucharest got its start in 2006 in Downtown Detroit. That location has since closed, but a new downtown location opened a few blocks away afterward.

The restaurant now has four locations in Detroit and one in Royal Oak.