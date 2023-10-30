'She didn't get a chance to grow': 16-year-old girl killed in shooting leaves dad heartbroken

A 16-year-old's life was tragically cut short by gunfire over the weekend.

Desiree Childs was likely caught in the crossfire Saturday night, walking near her home in Pontiac. Funeral arrangements are being made one month after her birthday.

"She didn’t get a chance to grow, she was just getting started," said Rommell Childs, her father. "Once she heard the gunshots, she started to run, but she was running in the direction of bullets."



Desiree was rushed to the hospital - but she didn’t make it.

"Spaced out and panicked," he said.



Rommel said he is staying strong for her siblings - trying to, at least.

"I just wish I could’ve talked to her," he said. "The what-ifs. Just to say I love you more."

Clinging to the memory of the last time he saw her before she was murdered.

"We'd do what we call 'Daddy Wednesdays' and I cook for them," he said.

A daddy’s girl he says, stolen, by a cold-blooded killer.

"I don’t want anybody doing street justice," Rommel said. "Let the sheriffs do their job."



And they are, around the clock – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says as many as 20 detectives are working this case.



"This is one of those unimaginable horrors for any parent," he said.

Bouchard says they do not believe that Desiree or the female friend she was walking with, near Johnson and Menominee – were the intended targets. He says they were likely caught in the crossfire or possibly victims of mistaken identity.

"We have a couple people of interest that we are attempting to get clarification on what's going on with them on that particular date and time," he said.

The sheriff is urging the shooter or shooters – to turn themselves in, for the family’s sake.

"Either way, we're going to find you, and we're going to arrest you," he said.

The family is doing the unimaginable now, planning a funeral, for their beloved Desiree.

"Just keep us in your prayers, put the guns down, stop the violence," Rommel said.

There is a Crime Stoppers reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.

Desiree Childs



