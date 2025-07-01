‘She was trying to kill me’: Detroit repo man testifies as woman sent to trial

The Brief A Detroit woman will stand trial after allegedly firing multiple shots at a repo man attempting to take her car. Shaquanda Tankersley was shot after opening fire on a repo man on June 12th. The repo man testified a bullet narrowly missed him, and the officer who shot Tankersley remains under review.



A Detroit woman who fired multiple shots at a man who was repossessing her car before being shot by police will head to trial after a brief preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Shaquanda Tankersley, 38, is accused of firing multiple rounds at a Detroit repo man in June after he showed up to take her car.

Police said officers pulled up to the home on Nottingham on Detroit's east side where the woman was taking aim at the man. The man testified that he feels lucky to be alive after a bullet whizzed through his hair and the back of his truck.

"I noticed a woman coming down the street as I was strapping the vehicle. I noticed cops coming down the street as she was yelling ‘he stole my vehicle, get him!" he testified.

The backstory:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says at 2:58 p.m. on June 15, officers were out on routine patrol on Nottingham when they saw a woman with a handgun, firing shots at a vehicle.

"The car owner came and tried to stop the repossession, said something to the effect of ‘you’re stealing my car,’ and fired multiple shots at the repo man and his truck," Bettison said. "Our officers fired shots at the woman, subsequently striking her multiple times."

What they're saying:

On the stand on Tuesday, the repo driver said Tankersley yelled at the officers before firing 3-4 gunshots.

"Once she started shooting I was jumping in the truck and taking off. I don’t know if she went right, left, or keep coming at me," he said. :I know she hit her vehicle and the back window of my truck."

The tow truck driver felt the woman had one thing in mind.

"She was trying to kill me," he said.

Tankersley appeared in court with gauze on her back and is charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm charges.

The officer who shot Tankersley is still under review by state police and Detroit Police.

The judge ruled there was enough evidence to send Tankersley to trial in circuit court, while also adding additional charges of assault and felony weapons charges. She's due back in court on July 15.