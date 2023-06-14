Shelby Township man caught with 1,000+ photos, videos of child porn, sheriff said

article

Authorities say they found more than 1,000 photos and videos of child porn on a Shelby Township man's devices.

Police said the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Macomb Area Computer Enforcement (MACE) unit received a tip about 66-year-old Michael James Cunningham. This led to a search of his home.

Investigators seized and searched electronic devices, including laptops, hard drives, and thumb drives. On those devices, they allegedly found dozens of files of child porn.

Cunningham was arrested without incident June 2. He is now charged with Three counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession, and three counts of computers – using to commit a crime.

His bond was set at $50,000 (10%) cash/surety.