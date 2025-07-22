Shelby Township mother of four killed over the weekend, leaving family heartbroken

The Brief The suspect in a woman's murder in Shelby Township appeared in court for the first time since police found the victim. Family now have to plan for their dead sibling's funeral, instead of the birthday party they had hoped to arrange. The motive behind Brittany Beauchamp's murder remains unknown.



A mother of four kids died just a week before her birthday.

Family members are reeling from the tragedy while the man suspected in Brittany Beauchamp's death made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

What we know:

Shelby Township police responded to the Lakeside Park Apartments on Saturday after reports of a 911 call.

Before the dispatch center could get any helpful information, the caller hung up.

Police responded to the complex where they found Terrance Lamar Bowie who led officers inside. Brittany's body was found inside.

Brittany Beauchamp.

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, Bowie appeared in court on second-degree murder counts as well as tampering with evidence. He was given a $2 million bond of cash/surety. His next court appearance will be in August.

Terrance Lamar Bowie.

Local perspective:

While details round the case will come out in court, family members are wracked with grief over the loss of their sister.

"If somebody was hurting or just needed some type of help, she was there whether she had funds, where she had the time," Chris Beauchamp said. "She made the time."

Chris is Brittany's sister, describe her as "the nicest" person in the world.

Brittany would have turned 28 this week. Family were hoping to plan her birthday party - and instead are hoping to raise funds for her funeral.

"She always found strength in anyone. During their darkest times, even if she didn't have the strength for herself," said Chris.

The gofundme can be found here.