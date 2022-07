article

A suspect is wanted after breaking into a Shelby Township party store Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect broke into the store in the store in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and 21 Mile Road. Cash was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haughee at 586-731-2121, ext 333 or jhaughee@shelbytwp.org.