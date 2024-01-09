Shelby Township police officer involved in shooting; sheriff's office investigating

A Shelby Township police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the officer shot someone at Shelby Oaks Apartments near W. Utica and Mound roads. Few details have been released about the shooting, but one resident at the apartment said she often sees police at the complex.

"About 6:40, I heard three bangs like fireworks going off," she said. "I was told later what it was."

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer involved shooting. More information is expected later Tuesday.