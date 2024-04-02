Shelby Township police shut down M-53 to stop intoxicated wrong-way driver

Police shut down M-53 last month as they tried to stop an intoxicated driver who was going the wrong way.

Shelby Township police were called at 11:56 p.m. March 18 about a driver going north on the southbound side of M-53 near 23 Mile Road. When officers arrived, they saw a black Dodge Ram going the wrong way. Officers began shutting down the freeway and followed the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Alexandria Marie Remington, of Macomb Township.

Remington continued driving the wrong way before eventually stopping at 27 Mile. Police said Remington smelled like alcohol, and was administered field sobriety tests. After refusing a preliminary breath test, she was arrested.

"I am thankful for our officer’s quick response to alert other drivers and shut down the freeway, helping to avoid a serious head-on crash. Our department will continue to have zero tolerance for drivers who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Shelby Township," said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide.

Remington was charged the next day with operating while intoxicated and possession of analogues. She was given a $25,000 10% cash/surety bond.