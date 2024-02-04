Shelter-in-place lifted, barricaded gunman in custody after 14-hour standoff with Port Huron police

article

A shelter-in-place has been lifted, and a barricaded suspect is in custody after a 14-hour standoff with Port Huron police.

There will still be a police presence in the area as they continue their investigation.

Police asked residents near Chestnut and 12th Street to shelter in place due to an incident involving a barricaded subject.

The Port Huron Police Department issued an alert around 7 p.m. Saturday, asking everyone to avoid the area. Anyone in a nearby home was asked to stay inside and avoid standing near doors and windows.

"The subject has fired rounds out of his home and has access to several weapons," police say.

Officers deployed a gas irritant into the home throughout the night and this morning. Officials warned that the gas could travel out of the barricaded subject's home and towards other nearby homes.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, police said that the suspect is in custody and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

"Thank you, everyone, for your cooperation and patience as this incident unfolded," said the Port Huron Police Department. "We were working alongside our partner agencies to resolve this incident as quickly and safely as possible."

The investigation is ongoing.

