Sheriff: Domestic violence victim was left handcuffed in bed in Washington Township assaults

article

More details have been released in a disturbing domestic violence assault in Washington Township that happened Wednesday

The victim had been assaulted by her roommate and friend on Jan. 2, then handcuffed and told to remain in his bed inside a unit at Stony Point Apartments, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The assaults continued through January 3, 2024, where the suspect also threatened the victim with a handgun. Investigators say the victim escaped the apartment around 4 p.m. that day when a good Samaritan and the victim were able to call for help.

Deputies arrived but the 31-year-old suspect refused to come out of the apartment, resulting in a brief barricaded situation - as he secured the door from inside the apartment.

Police eventually observed the suspect exiting the apartment at approximately 5 p.m. and fled on foot. After he resisted arrest, deputies say he was tasered and arrested.

The Washington Township man was taken into custody and investigators found an unregistered handgun on him.

Neighbors told FOX 2 off-camera they saw the firearm involved and had heard screams.

The suspect was transported to the Macomb County Jail, where he remains housed. His identity will be released Friday once he is arraigned.

Resources:

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Michigan Hotline - 866-Voice DV, the national hotline is 800-799-Safe and online The Hotline.org

The YWCA Interim House can be found here.

A Safe Place in Oakland can be found here.

Haven of Oakland County, which can be found here.

In Macomb there’s Turning Point, which can be found here.

In Washtenaw County there’s Safe House Center.



