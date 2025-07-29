Sheriff says situational awareness is key after random attacks in NYC, Traverse City

The Brief Recent attacks - by knife in Traverse City and from a gunman in New York happened in a matter of days. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says it shows a random act of terror can happen anywhere. Bouchard offers safety training and says having a plan can be the difference between life and death.



Just days apart, random attacks in New York City and closer to home, Traverse City has many rattled.

The Oakland County Sheriff shared some safety tips on what to do when danger is steps away from you.

Big picture view:

"It’s always sad to see that kind of thing happen anywhere on the country," he said. "We see it tragically a lot, whether it’s stabbings in Traverse City - a town you’d never expect it in, or New York City."

New York police say Shane Tamura allegedly shot and killed four people in a Midtown Manhattan office building Monday evening.

Bouchard compared the random attack to the recent knife attack in northern Michigan, in which a man allegedly stabbed 11 people at a Walmart.

"A lot of those things are ticking time bombs out there," Bouchard said. "Again, you look at the Traverse City (attack). They were actually looking for him before it happened."

He says in both cases, it's important people practice situational awareness.

"The most important thing we can encourage people, viewers and everybody, is that if you see something say something," he said. "Because usually before these things go off, somebody saw or heard something that was concerning and it wasn’t shared in a manner that was robust enough to get other people involved."

Bouchard trains businesses, organizations and schools on workplace safety. He says communication is key to survival.

"We encourage basically three things - run, hide, fight. So if you can get away from a dangerous situation do so. If you can’t, hide in the safest area," he said.

Bouchard says know what rooms to go to. Put couches, chairs and desks up against the door, if need be.

He adds to figure out what you can use in the room to defend yourselves, like a fire extinguisher and ask if anyone is a CPL holder.

Ultimately, he says, have a plan in place.

"Have protocols. Every workplace be it a school, or a business, or an office, needs to have specific training and a protocol in place for whether it’s a fire, or it’s weather, or it’s an active threat," he said.

Bouchard says if the area is breached, then fight - but your first line of defense is speaking up.

"You have to always be thinking and situationally aware," he said. "Have policies and protocols that dictate ‘Yeah this doesn’t feel right, this doesn’t look right.' Or, 'It looks obviously wrong. What do we do?'"

What you can do:

Sheriff Bouchard offers workplace safety workshops and training.

For more information

OCSO General Info number: 248-858-5000

OCSO General Info email: ocso@oakgov.com