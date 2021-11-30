Sheriff: 'This wound will never go away' after Oxford school shooting that killed 4, wounded 8

The Oakland County Sheriff said that the suspected shooter in the Oxford High School attack still had seven bullets in his 9 mm semi-automatic gun on Tuesday afternoon as he was approached - and arrested - by deputies.

The four victims who were fatally shot have been identified as Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling

Eight others were wounded, said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in an evening press conference.

The name of the suspected shooter - a 15-year-old sophomore from the school - has not been released due to him being a juvenile and has not been charged as an adult.

Oxford shooting victim Tate Myre, 17.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said the suspect is on suicide watch at Children's Village. He has not cooperated with investigators and his family has hired an attorney.

Bouchard said the pistol was a Sig Sauer 9 mm bought on Nov. 26 by the boy's father. He had two 15 round magazines for the gun with a possible third magazine. At least 12 fired rounds were recovered at the school, he said.

After more than a hundred 911 calls, Bouchard said deputies arrived within three minutes and had the suspect in custody.

"We believe he came out of a bathroom with a weapon in hand. Deputies took (the gun) from him he was walking down the hall," Bouchard said. "That interrupted what could have led to several more victims.

'The way I see it is, there were seven more victims in that gun."

Bouchard listed the eight other victims who were wounded:

A 14-year-old girl in critical condition with chest and neck gunshot wounds. Bouchard said she is currently on a ventilator after surgery.

A 15-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

A 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the jaw and head.

A 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A 15-year-old boy in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

A 17-year-old boy in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the hip.

A 47-year-old teacher wounded in the shoulder who was treated and released.

One of the fatally wounded victims, Tate Myre, was loaded into a police car by deputies due to the severity of his injuries but died en route to the hospital, Bouchard said.

"We are here for the worst kind of tragedy our first thoughts are with the families," Bouchard said. "Oxford has been one of the more proactive school districts. This kind of thing can happen anywhere.

"This wound will never go away."