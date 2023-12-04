Sheriff: White Lake teen's death in pond 'A tragedy at every level'

A White Lake teenager was found dead in a small pond on Sunday after running from police.

"It’s a tragedy on every level," said Oakland County Michael Bouchard.

Early that morning — investigators say the 16-year-old and another male were seen climbing down from the roof of the Tractor Supply Company on Highland Road in White Lake Township.

Police had been dispatched to the business for an active alarm. The two young men started running and authorities caught up to one of them - but the other one disappeared into the woods.

"We use drones and dogs and ATVs and everything to fine comb where he was last seen," Bouchard said.

Investigators were able to use special sonar equipment to search a nearby pond, determining someone was in the water. Dive teams went in and recovered the body.

"It’s more like a retention pond - maybe 40 feet across - four to five feet deep, not terribly deep but very mucky," Bouchard said.

It was dark out and authorities believe while he was running he may have accidentally run into the pond and was unable to get out.

They have not yet determined if any crime was committed at the Tractor Supply Company.

"Lots of times good kids make bad choices," Bouchard said. "They have the ability to have a second chance, learn from it and move on with their life but unfortunately that’s not going to happen here."



