Teen's body found in Oakland County pond hours after fleeing police

A 16-year-old was found dead in a pond in Oakland County on Sunday night, police confirmed Monday morning.

The teen boy's body was discovered by divers around 10 p.m. in White Lake Township in the area of Highland Road and Maple Heights Drive.

According to police, the teen had been sought by law enforcement for a previous incident over the weekend when the individual had set off an alarm at a Tractor Supply store.

White Lake police said the teen and another individual were spotted climbing down the building early Sunday morning. Both fled on foot. The unidentified suspect was later arrested by police, but the teen suspect remained missing after running into a nearby wooded area.

After the teen didn't return home, police began to search the nearby area for him.

He was later discovered late Sunday night when his body was found in a pond. It's unclear how he died.

The case is now being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.