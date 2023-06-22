Sheriff's office looking for man after alleged assault at Young the Giant's Freedom Hill concert

article

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of assaulting someone at a concert last week.

Authorities said a female was assaulted at the Young the Giant show at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Friday night.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Det. David Jaroma at 586-307-9456 or David.jaroma@macombcountymi.gov.