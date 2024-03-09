Shooting on 8 Mile in Royal Oak Township leaves 1 person dead

One person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Royal Oak Township.

The shooting happened at a motel on 8 Mile near Meyers. The 27-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There are no other reported injuries and the suspect is no longer at the scene.

If you have information, call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP

