Shooting on Detroit's west side leaves 2 injured

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the block of Robson near Puritan.

The victims were shot while traveling in a vehicle. After the shooting, the driver crashed into a car. The female victim was able to get out and get help from a nearby liquor store.

"It's like nobody really cares no more, who they kill, who they shoot, it kids are outside, no kids outside, nobody cares," said Clarissa Passmore, a resident in the neighborhood.

The victims were both transported to a nearby hospital. The man was listed in critical condition, and the female was listed in stable condition.

"It's time for people to grow up using guns, guns for what? Guns don't solve anything, but heartaches and families, and that's just so messed up," said Alicia, a resident in the neighborhood.



