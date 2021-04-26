Shooting victim at CMU was school's quarterback

One of the two men shot at a party at an off-campus party near Central Michigan University was the school's quarterback.

John Keller was shot in the chest and is currently hospitalized in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a description from his family.

Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the school's Deerfield Village Apartments Saturday morning, where they found two men injured by gunfire.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. after several people arrived at a party when a fight broke out. According to a release from sheriff deputies, amid the altercation, someone retrieved a weapon from their vehicle and began firing after they returned to the party.

Another man shot was a 23-year-old student named Tyler Bunting.

Currently, nobody has been arrested.

A gofundme was set up for Keller for medical expenses. You can find it here.

Keller, a 2018 graduate of North Canton Hoover before beginning his career at Cincinnati before transferring to CMU. He sat out last season and was expected to see more time on the field this year.