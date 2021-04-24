2 men shot near Central Michigan University, suspect still on the loose

article

According to the Isabella County Sheriffs' office, a suspect is still on the loose after shooting two men at the Deerfield Village Apartments near Central Michigan University.

Around 1 am on Saturday; there was a loud party happening in the apartment complex, witnesses say.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they say they found two men who were shot.

Both men were taken to local hospitals, where one of the victims is listed in serious condition and the other in stable condition according to police.

Police say they have not confirmed if the suspect or victims are students at Central Michigan.

The suspect fled the scene, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Isabella County at 989-773-1000.