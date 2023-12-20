Shooting victim pulls up to unrelated crash on I-75 in car riddled with bullet holes

article

While police investigated a crash on I-75 on Wednesday morning, an unrelated driver pulled up and told them he had been shot.

Michigan State Police responded to the crash on the southbound side of the freeway near Outer Drive in Melvindale around 8:45 a.m. While troopers were at the crash scene, a driver pulled up in a car riddled with bullet holes. The driver told police he had been shot in Southwest Detroit and was taken to a hospital.

MSP said the shooting happened off the freeway. Detroit police are investigating the shooting, while troopers handle the crash.

The man told investigators that he was driving in the area of W Jefferson and Solvay when he was shot multiple times. He is listed as stable.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

