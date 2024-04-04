Short's Soft Parade Vodka returning later this month

article

A vodka version of Short's Brewing Co.'s popular Soft Parade is coming back.

Last spring, the Bellaire brewery collaborated with Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville for vodka made with the popular fruit beer. The spirit includes strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries.

Iron Fish said this year's batch of Soft Parade Vodka has more fruit flavor than last year's, and is a slightly lower proof than 2023's version - 75 proof compared to 80 proof.

This batch will be released to stores on April 28. Before that, it will be available at Iron Fish Distillery the week of April 19th.

Once all the bottles are sold, no more will be made until next year.

Find the vodka at select stores. It will not be available at Short’s northern Michigan locations.