Shots fired at Somerset Mall, no one injured

It was Sunday afternoon around 4:30, when a witness said she was parked across the street from Somerset Mall, and heard gunshots.

Troy Police have confirmed that several shots were fired and luckily, no one was hit and no property was damaged.

The witness said shortly after she heard the gunshots, she saw a black SUV fleeing out of the parking lot and a man running away from the scene, then hiding in the bushes.

Sources told FOX 2 that two people are in custody, and the shooting is under investigation.

More information is expected to come Monday morning, Troy Police say.

