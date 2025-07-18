Shots fired at Coleman A Young city building windows cause 'massive damage'

The Brief Suspects fired a suspected pellet gun at the Detroit city building downtown early this morning. Seven windows were damaged including six on the south side of the building. Detroit police are asking the public for tips, saying the suspects were in a gray Nissan or Kia.



Detroit police say shots were fired outside at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Building off Jefferson downtown just before 5 a.m. Friday morning.

The backstory:

DPD said the suspects who fired at six windows on the building's south side in a drive-by from a gray sedan, circled back and fired an additional shot, hitting a window on the north side.

Deputy Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said they believe a BB or pellet gun was used in the shooting because there was no audible sound.

"There were people sitting on the bench directly behind you. They did not run, they didn't scatter," he said. "But we do know for a fact that there were six windows shot at on this side of the building on the south side. Massive damage caused."

The vehicle is believed to be a Nissan or a Kia and DPD expects to release surveillance video and or still photos of the suspects' car.

Fitzgerald said the cleaning crews at 6 a.m. discovered the damage.

"I'm not sure if they were out joyriding, goofing around," Fitzgerald said. "It's not funny. Not entertained by it at all. So you're going to have to answer to it. So we really need the community's help."

Detroit police are asking for anyone with information to contact it with information.

Fitzgerald said the suspects would be wise to turn themselves in.

"We'll say to the people that were shooting, I would say go to the nearest precinct," he said. "Just turn yourself in so we can talk about what you did, and hopefully it might lessen some of the impact you're going to feel."