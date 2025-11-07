'Shots and gut-wrenching cries': Witnesses tell of fatal shooting on Detroit's west side

The Brief A large gathering of 20-25 people ended tragically when gunfire rang out Thursday night. One person was killed in a shooting that began with an argument. Detroit police are looking for the suspect in the shooting which happened on Rutherford near Tireman.



A man was shot and killed at a gathering in a typically quiet Detroit neighborhood on the west side Thursday night.

The backstory:

One neighbor told FOX 2 the sounds she woke up to were traumatizing - gun shots and screams where a young man sadly lost his life during an argument at a home on Rutherford near Tireman.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but it was too late. On Friday, the crime scene, located near a park, remains.

Witnesses said the chaos took place just before 11 p.m.

"I was dozing finally for the first time," said Moyya Griffin who lives nearby. "And I heard five, very fast shots. To be waken up by shots, and gut-wrenching cries, it’s horrible."

"There was lots of screams for a little bit," said a man who lives near the scene. "And then it got quiet, and then lots of screams came after they realized the casualties it seems like."

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "Knowing now that one person has died, what goes through your mind?"

"Therapy," he said. "Therapy, lots of therapy."

Resident Lonnell Jefferson spoke of the shock of the incident, adding that it is a tight-knit community.

"Everyone around here really knows each other, and it familial with each other," he said. "We just started seeing young people coming into the area and hanging around."

Police are still looking for the person responsible.

Investigators estimated there were about 20-25 people at the gathering.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Photo credit: Metro Detroit News/Instagram