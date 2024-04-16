Shuttered Keego Harbor school building avoids wrecking ball - for now - with stay in court

For at least two more weeks the historic Roosevelt school building will stand in Keego Harbor.

On Tuesday, a judge granted a 14-day stay, meaning the building won’t be demolished for now. Supporters have two weeks to file with the court of appeals, and keep Roosevelt intact for good.

"I’m really thankful first of all," said Jennifer Vasquez.

Vasquez is president of the Heart of the Lakes — a nonprofit that’s fought alongside the community to save the building.

For weeks, families in Keego Harbor have challenged the West Bloomfield School District’s decision to demolish Roosevelt.

"It is one of the oldest standing commercial buildings with beautiful architecture," Vasquez. "It’s seen a lot of children and a lot of families. it’s created a lot of friendships."

"It was just a safe place, and we were able to meet up with other neighbors, and really, truly, like I said, it was the heart of the city."

FOX 2: "What is the plan over the next 14 days?"

"To get to work," she said. "We’ve been working really hard up to this point, and we’ll just continue that momentum."

Vasquez says over the next two weeks, her group will work with their team of lawyers to ensure their appeal to save the building stands.

If Roosevelt is not demolished, supporters want to convert it into a mixed-use property with apartments and businesses.



