Sisters say man groped them during COVID-19 vaccine at Lincoln Park Kroger

Two women have said they were groped by a man as he gave them both a COVID-19 vaccine inside the Lincoln Park Kroger earlier this week.

Tonez Davis is the father of the 19 and 22-year-olds. He took them both to the Lincoln Park Kroger to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week, thinking he was doing the right thing - until they both walked out.

"The first daughter come out she had a puzzled look on her face, then the other daughter came out with that same look."

Then one of his daughter's asked something that brought up one of his worst fears.

"She came straight up to me and said 'dad when you get vaccinated do they feel on your chest and rub on your chest and breast?' I looked at her and said 'Jessica, no that has nothing to do with it, no way'," Davis said.

He said his daughter even questioned the man as it was happening.

"Doctor told her to turn her head and proceeded to fondle her," Davis said.

Though Davis called the man a doctor, he said Kroger would not say what his actual title is.

Lincoln Park Police are investigating and asking anyone who thinks they're a victim to come forward and tell their story.

"Who knows how many other young women or kids he’s done this to," Davis said.

A spokesperson from Kroger said the man was stripped of his duty to administer the vaccine.

Davis said his daughters are definitely different after getting the vaccine.

"It’s bothering in some kind of way they’re not the same as they were," he said.