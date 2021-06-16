article

The billionaire philanthropist McKenzie Scott dropped her third round of charitable donations this week when she announced $2.7 billion would be going out to "286 high-impact organizations."

Six of them are in Michigan.

In a blog post on Medium.com, Scott, who is worth roughly $60 billion and has promised to donate her fortune "until the safe is empty" in 2019, announced the money would be targeted toward communities that "have been historically underfunded and overlooked.

"These are people who have spent years successfully advancing humanitarian aims, often without knowing whether there will be any money in their bank accounts in two months," she wrote.

The beneficiaries in Michigan include:

The Motown Museum

ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services)

Allied Media Projects

Sphinx Organization

Mosaic Detroit

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

The staggering amount donated will arrive in the form of millions of dollars.

Some of the money was intended to help boost investment in the arts. In the case of the Motown Museum, which received $5 million, money will go toward an expanded museum.

For the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, the group called the donation "transformational" and would help nurture young artists.

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive such a gracious gift from MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett. To say this was a surprise would be the understatement of the year," says DeLashea Strawder, Executive and Artistic Director. "This donation will help us pursue our strategic vision with greater fortitude in order to serve our community and develop young leaders through performing arts programming."

Other groups, like ACCESS invest in the Arab American community that says it strives for cultural and social entrepreneurship.

AMP, or Allied Media Projects which is located in Detroit, specializes in different kinds of media to advance art and technology in the creative world.

At the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the venue looks to explore and celebrate culture and history through the lens of the Black experience. It's operated for over 50 years and puts on 300 events annually.

The Spinx Organization targets four program areas: education, development, performance, and leadership in the arts that hopes to cultivate a pipeline for young musicians to succeed.