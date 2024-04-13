Six people arrested following Westland police chase

Just before 2:30 a.m. April 11, Westland police were called to the 35000 block of Hunter Avenue on a report of an attempted car theft, that ended in a crash with six people arrested.

When officers approached the vehicle, it started to flee, nearly striking an officer.

The fleeing vehicle struck the driver’s side door of the patrol vehicle where the responding officer had initially been standing.

The stolen white Kia Optima, was found a short while later by another officer, who tried to initiate a traffic stop. The Kia refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended in the area of Ford and Central City Parkway where it lost control struck a light pole.

The driver, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested after a short foot pursuit, she was lodged in the juvenile detention center. A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were also arrested, and turned over to their parents. A fourth minor, whose age wasn’t released was also arrested.

The other arrestees were James Hayes, an 18-year-old Detroit resident, Kahari Thomas, an 18-year-old Detroit resident were both released on personal bond.