Skelebration, Trick-or-Treat Stroll, and more ways to celebrate Halloween in Metro Detroit this weekend
Find lots of spooky Halloween fun in Metro Detroit this weekend.
Here's what's going on:
The Nightmare Before Christmas screening
- Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
- Beacon Park in Detroit
Catch a screening of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at Beacon Park.
This event is free, with popcorn, adult beverages, and mocktails available to buy.
Creepy Cheapy
- Friday, Oct. 27
- Crofoot in Pontiac
Dress up in your best costume and get ready for a long lineup of bands covering well-known acts, such as Paramore, New Found Glory, Nicki Minaj, and more.
This event is two nights, but Saturday is sold out.
The Rocky Horror Show Immersive
- Friday, Oct. 27 and 28
- Motown Museum in Detroit
This Rocky Horror Picture Show features an immersive walkthrough said to be like no other.
Performers will guide attendees through the Motown Museum as they take in the sights and sounds of the surrounding musical.
Some slots still remain - get tickets here.
Haunted Village
- Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
The Village is transformed into a creepy walk-through for Halloween.
Tickets are $11.99 per person.
UAW members, children younger than 2, and vets and military members are free.
Skelebration
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-5 p.m.
- Downtown St. Clair Shores
This free family-friendly event features trick-or-treating at St. Clair Shores businesses, live music, magic shows, dance performances, and more.
Fall Beer Fest
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-6 p.m.
- Eastern Market in Detroit
The Michigan Brewers Guild brings more than 100 breweries to Eastern Market for this fest.
Bands will play live music as you sip your Mitten-made brews.
A $55 ticket includes admission to the festival and 15 tokens for beer samples. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door for $65.
Howl-O-Ween Costume Party
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m.
- Grand Circus Dog Park in Detroit
Bring your furry friend to the dog park to enjoy music from a DJ and pet costume contests, including best costume, scariest costume, most creative costume and best pet and parent combination
Also, get pet goodie bags, treats, and prizes.
Trick-or-Treat Stroll & Monster Mash
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Downtown Berkley
From noon to 3 p.m., stroll downtown Berkley as you trick-or-treat at more than 100 businesses.
Keep the fun going from 2-5 p.m. with the Monster Mash Block Party at the intersection of Coolidge and Dorothea. There will be a DJ, Halloween crafts, performances, and more.