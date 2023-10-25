Skelebration, Trick-or-Treat Stroll, and more ways to celebrate Halloween in Metro Detroit this weekend

Find lots of spooky Halloween fun in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Here's what's going on:

The Nightmare Before Christmas screening

Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Beacon Park in Detroit

Catch a screening of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at Beacon Park.

This event is free, with popcorn, adult beverages, and mocktails available to buy.

Creepy Cheapy

Friday, Oct. 27

Crofoot in Pontiac

Dress up in your best costume and get ready for a long lineup of bands covering well-known acts, such as Paramore, New Found Glory, Nicki Minaj, and more.

This event is two nights, but Saturday is sold out.

Get tickets for Friday.

The Rocky Horror Show Immersive

Friday, Oct. 27 and 28

Motown Museum in Detroit

This Rocky Horror Picture Show features an immersive walkthrough said to be like no other.

Performers will guide attendees through the Motown Museum as they take in the sights and sounds of the surrounding musical.

Some slots still remain - get tickets here.

Haunted Village

Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

The Village is transformed into a creepy walk-through for Halloween.

Tickets are $11.99 per person.

UAW members, children younger than 2, and vets and military members are free.

Get tickets.

Skelebration

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-5 p.m.

Downtown St. Clair Shores

This free family-friendly event features trick-or-treating at St. Clair Shores businesses, live music, magic shows, dance performances, and more.

Learn more.

Fall Beer Fest

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-6 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

The Michigan Brewers Guild brings more than 100 breweries to Eastern Market for this fest.

Bands will play live music as you sip your Mitten-made brews.

A $55 ticket includes admission to the festival and 15 tokens for beer samples. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door for $65.

Buy tickets.

Howl-O-Ween Costume Party

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m.

Grand Circus Dog Park in Detroit

Bring your furry friend to the dog park to enjoy music from a DJ and pet costume contests, including best costume, scariest costume, most creative costume and best pet and parent combination

Also, get pet goodie bags, treats, and prizes.

Trick-or-Treat Stroll & Monster Mash

Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 5 p.m.

Downtown Berkley

From noon to 3 p.m., stroll downtown Berkley as you trick-or-treat at more than 100 businesses.

Keep the fun going from 2-5 p.m. with the Monster Mash Block Party at the intersection of Coolidge and Dorothea. There will be a DJ, Halloween crafts, performances, and more.

Learn more.