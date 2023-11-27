Ski-lodge themed Christmas pop-up bar opening soon in Westland

article

A festive ski-lodge themed pop-up bar in Westland is coming this Christmas season.

The Legendary Lodge opens Thursday, Nov. 30 inside The Legendary Axe, which is also the site of Hush Haunted Attraction during Halloween time. Though the menu hasn't been released yet, the bar promises holiday-themed drinks and food, along with decorations that transform the space into a winter wonderland.

Visit The Legendary Lodge on Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 30.

The bar is one of many holiday pop-ups delivering Christmas cheer and festive fun around Metro Detroit. Some other spots to enjoy themed cocktails and decor include the "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" pop-up opening Thursday in Royal Oak and Blitzen's on Bagley, which is open now in Detroit.