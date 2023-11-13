Sip festive cocktails surrounded by Christmas decor at Detroit's Blitzen's on Bagley
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's festive pop-up space will soon become Blitzen's on Bagley again.
2545 Bagley St. transforms for seasonal experiences in Southwest Detroit, and the changeover from Nightmare on Bagley to Blitzen's on Bagley is almost complete.
The Christmas-themed bar opens Nov. 15.
Sip holiday cocktails in a space decked out in decorations. Festive alcoholic options include Grinch Punch, Very Merry Marg, and Spiked Eggnog, while beer is available too.
The bar will also serve nonalcoholic options, including hot cocoa and eggnog.
Blitzen's on Bagley will be open from 3-10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and 3 p.m. to midnight Thursdays through Saturdays.
