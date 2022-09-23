SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon

article

The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain.

Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.

The towers of the bridge are built with wood timbers from Boyne Falls, while the main cable and walking surface are built with steel.

To get to the bridge, you'll take the Hemlock Scenic Chairlift to the mountaintop.

The bridge will be open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15-31.

A ticket includes all-day access to the SkyBridge. Tickets are $25 for ages 11-69, $20 for ages 70+, $15 for ages 3-10, and free for children 2 and younger. Guests staying at Boyne Mountain Resort get 10% off.

Buy tickets here.

Check out a live view of the bridge. (Can't see it? Click here)