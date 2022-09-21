Michigan among best places to visit in fall, study says

article

If you're looking for a place to enjoy all fall has to offer, Michigan is one of the best, according to LawnStarter.

The lawn care company recently ranked states to visit in the fall. Michigan took fourth place, behind California, Washington, and Vermont.

For the study, outdoor access, such as the number of state parks and hiking trails, as well as fall-themed amusements like pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and hayrides, were reviewed.

According to the list, Michigan tied with Colorado, Idaho, Vermont, and Washington for having the most weeks with fall foliage.

The Mitten was also ranked as the fourth most camping-friendly state. Early this year, a study ranked Michigan as one of the best places to camp.

While Michigan didn't fall into the top five for corn mazes, hiking trails, or scenic drives, it was ranked fifth on the list of most wineries per 100,000 people, making it an ideal place to visit if you want to sip wine this autumn.