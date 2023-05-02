Snowy start to May for some northern Michigan residents

How was the start to your May?

If you're in Metro Detroit, it was chilly, rainy, and mostly overcast. But travel to the Upper Peninsula and it looks like an entirely different state and season.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Monday that was expected to last until Tuesday morning. Footage collected from Storyful was filmed by Dan Salmon and shows the view outside his home in Marquette, which sits on the northern coast of the U.P. along Lake Superior.

A fresh blanket of snow is on the ground and wind is whipping up the American Flag hanging off the house.

The snowfall was expected to cause potential power outages and treacherous travel conditions.

Winter in Michigan tends to move on from the lower peninsula in late March and early April. While temperatures still take some weeks to respond, most snowfall events are over by then.

But Michigan is a state where one can travel a few hours north and find themselves in a different world entirely. Snowfall in the UP tends to persist at least another month.