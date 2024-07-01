Sober rides for 4th of July -- AAA offers Tow To Go for holiday

Drinking this Fourth of July? Have a plan for getting home.

AAA is again helping people get home safely with its Tow To Go program.

Tow To Go is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

Tow To Go is offered from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 until 6 a.m. Monday, July 8 to get people home safely in Michigan, Florida, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

To use Tow To Go, call 855-286-9246.