Social media spat leads to shooting outside youth football game amid violent Detroit weekend

Video captured mass chaos as shots rang out, just outside of a youth football game at McCabe Field in Detroit Sunday.

In total, three teenagers were shot and five teens arrested.

Police say, two groups of people who had nothing to do with the game, got into an argument. People from both sides started shooting.

"This appears to be a situation where this dispute is emanating from a social media conflict that they decided to resolve with gunfire," Interim DPD Chief James White said. "We honestly need better decision making, we need personal responsibility, we need the support of the community, we need parental overnight, and certainly police intervention, but we are only part of this cog in part of this solution."

White says this past weekend was particularly violent including:

- A man and woman were found stabbed in death in an apartment building at Six Mile and Lahser. So far there has been no arrest in that case.

- A 32-year-old man was fatally shot on Westbrook. Police say the suspect left the scene but then came back and turned himself in.