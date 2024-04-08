For those awaiting the eclipse in Michigan, the moon will begin blocking the sun around mid-afternoon before reaching peak coverage just after 3 p.m.

For those in Detroit, they won't see a total eclipse - most of Michigan is just out of the path of totality except for a sliver of the state's southeast corner. But it will be under 99% of a solar eclipse at 3:14 p.m.

That's not bad for those hoping to see the rare phenomenon but can't travel further south.

According to NASA's interactive map, the peak eclipse for much of Southeast Michigan will happen between 3:12 and 3:14 p.m. For reference, Monroe County will be under 99.9% of an eclipse at the same time. Only Luna Pier and parts of Erie Township will see 100% coverage.

The eclipse will begin around 2 p.m. for much of the state and the event will last about two and a half hours.

FOX 2 will have live coverage of the full eclipse throughout the afternoon. Tap here to watch.

Here's a break-down of major cities and when the sun will be blotted out. The times are for Eastern Daylight Time:

Adrian

Eclipse Start: 1:55 p.m.

Eclipse Peak: 3:11 p.m.

Eclipse End: 4:27 p.m.

Chelsea

Eclipse Start: 1:58 p.m.

Eclipse Peak: 3:12 p.m.

Eclipse End: 4:26 p.m.

Brighton

Eclipse Start: 1:57 p.m.

Eclipse Peak: 3:13 p.m.

Eclipse End: 4:27 p.m.

Ann Arbor

Eclipse Start: 1:57 p.m.

Eclipse Peak: 3:13 p.m.

Eclipse End: 4:28 p.m.

Monroe

Eclipse Start: 1:55 p.m.

Eclipse Peak: 3:13 p.m.

Eclipse End: 4:28 p.m.

Clarkston

Eclipse Start: 1:53 p.m.

Eclipse Peak: 3:13 p.m.

Eclipse End: 4:27 p.m.

Westland

Eclipse Start: 1:57 p.m.

Eclipse Peak: 3:13 p.m.

Eclipse End: 4:27 p.m.

Sterling Heights

Eclipse Start: 1:57 p.m.

Eclipse Peak: 3:14 p.m.

Eclipse End: 4:28 p.m.

Detroit

Eclipse Start: 1:58 p.m.

Eclipse Peak: 3:14 p.m.

Eclipse End: 4:28 p.m.

Port Huron

Eclipse Start: 1:58 p.m.

Eclipse Peak: 3:15 p.m.

Eclipse End: 4:28 p.m.