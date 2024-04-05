Solar Eclipse 2024: How to watch live from Southeast Michigan

The 2024 Solar Eclipse is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event as the country's lower 48 states will all get a portion of the eclipse – and it's coming through the tiniest portion of Michigan.

You can watch coverage of the celestial event as the moon slides between the sun and the sky for a few minutes. For those in full totality, they could even see a few stars as the world around them is plunged into darkness.

All of Michigan will see about 99% of the eclipse – but those in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, Arkansas, and others, they'll get full totality for a few minutes. FOX 2 is planning a full day of unbelievable eclipse coverage.

The FOX 2 Weatherboys – Derek Kevra and Alan Longstreet – will be heading to Toledo early Monday morning. Then they'll be live throughout the morning on FOX 2 News Mornings, The Nine, FOX 2 News at 11, and The Noon. But we won't end there.

At 1 p.m., we're streaming Live Now Detroit with Bre Teamer from the FOX 2 studios. We've got live plans with Derek and Alan multiple times for that hour as we get closer to totality.

Then at 2 p.m., Derek and Alan will take over and stream the entire Eclipse from Toledo's Imagination Station.

RELATED: Six ways to safely watch the eclipse

Full totality is set for 3:13 p.m. and The Weatherboys have almost two hours of stories prepared as we get closer to totality.

Featured article

When Toledo sees full totality, we'll be streaming it live from different viewing points in Toledo, Detroit, and other places across the country.

We'll continue our live coverage with an extended version of Live Now Detroit with Jamie Sherrod starting at 4:15 p.m. as we follow the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse. Derek and Alan will be live all day from Toledo all day long until 7 p.m.

MORE: The 2024 Solar eclipse and your pets - why your dog doesn't need protective glasses

You don't want to miss the eclipse – even if you can't see it in person, we're your home for the American Eclipse.