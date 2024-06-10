Some Royal Oak residents push back against proposed apartment

Residents protested Sunday against a proposed apartment building in Royal Oak.

Currently, an empty bank sits at Rochester Road and Genesee Drive near 14 Mile, but the plan is to build an apartment there. According to city records, it would be 3 ½ stories and have 42 homes.

Those against the apartment say they are concerned about traffic and loitering.

"The people in this area don't want this. We're voters, we're property owners. I've lived in this area for over 60 years," resident Bob Stuglin said. "We don't want this in our neighborhood."

In April, the city commission voted 6-1 in favor of the development.

"We reduced the number of units from 48 to 42. We increased the parking from 66 to 79, which is about a 20% increase," a spokesperson for the project said during that meeting.

The topic will be addressed during a city commission meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday.