Some students return to Oakland University campus for first day of classes

Some students at Oakland University returned to the classroom Thursday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students choosing to come back to campus are seeing big changes to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"I'm just kind of nervous that something bad is going to happen and we're all going to be sent home," said freshman Corey Hubeler.

"I know the way Oakland University works that they will always make anything work for their students so I wasn't surprised when they ere going to let us come back to campus, of course under strict, strict guidelines," said senior Shyanita McKalpain.

Those guidelines include OU students pledging to follow stringent protocols.



"Pledge to wear a mask, pledge to have good hygiene, pledge to social distance, and then they also have to fill out some health screen questions, and then if they answer correctly they get a green bar that says you're safe to be on campus," said Dr. Michelle Piskulich, the Executive VP of Academic Affairs & Provost.

As the protocols at Oakland University go to work, efforts are underway to bring some normalcy to the school year.

On Thursday, welcome stations featuring student organizations greeted the students.

Some of those student groups and organizations have emerged, like the Grizzly Health Squad to raise awareness and fight against COVID-19.

"So we're just going around campus like in the common areas making sure people are social distancing and wearing masks, and for those that aren't wearing masks we'll be able to provide some for them," said senior Saline Rice.

There are also rewards for those who are following guidelines.

"We're going to be giving out tchotchkes, OU swag to try to really reward students - and faculty and staff - who are following the rules," Dr. Piskulich said.

And if a COVID-19 case is reported on campus, the university will work with the county health department to keep its community safe and informed.

"We also have set aside one of our dorms just for quarantining students who might need to be quarantine," said Dr. Piskulich.