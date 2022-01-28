Son of murdered party store worker: 'We have peace of mind knowing the killer is off the streets'

The 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing liquor store clerk Benham Rasho faced a judge Thursday.

De'vante Howard is charged with murder, armed robbery, assault and felony firearm.

"We’ve got some peace of mind now knowing the killer is off the streets, because we don’t want him doing this to anybody else’s family," said Rasho's son Jonathan.

Behnam Rasho was married to his wife Elshwa for more than 30 years, they shared four children and two grandchildren.

The life they made together, forever changed.

"I lost my husband, he’s not coming back again. I can’t live life without him," Elshwa said.

Rasho was murdered last week during an armed robbery at Andy’s Market on the Lodge Service Drive near Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald says a tip from the public pointed investigators in the right direction –culminating in Howard’s arrest late last week.

"You’re just not going to hide from us," Fitzgerald said. "When you commit a senseless crime like that, a brutal attack on a man who is just trying to do his job and go home, we will find you."

Howard did time for beating a 59-year-old Hamtramck man unconscious back in 2013. He was discharged late last year.

"He should’ve learned his lesson while he stayed in jail, he could’ve learned that when he came out, he could’ve made better decisions instead of going around robbing people," said Jonathan.

Now as Howard stands charged for the murder of Behnam Rasho, he’ll remain behind bars until his trial.

"Again I think there is an extreme danger to the community posed by Mr. Howard given the information in front of me. I do not believe I can keep the community safe if he’s out," the judge said.

The Special Response Team was standing by to help during arrest—police believe he was going to put up a fight and they’d end up in a barricaded gunman situation. That did not happen and he was taken in without incident.

Police are investigating the possibility that Howard was connected to other robberies throughout the city.

