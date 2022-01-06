South Lyon man who breached Capitol on 1-6 says unarmed protest was not an insurrection

A rally outside the US Capitol turned into a deadly riot when protesters attacked police and broke windows and doors to stop lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results.

More than 700 people have been charged with crimes connected to the events of Jan. 6th. One local man who admits to storming the Capitol but was never prosecuted, says members of Congress overreacted

"It's ridiculous how people are comparing this to the worst thing since whatever, blah blah blah," said Brian Cash.

Last Jan. 6th, 2021 Democrat Congressman Andy Levin spoke live on Fox 2 from a secret location inside the Capitol.

"People might think this is funny, but this is an insurrection against the government of the United States and really against democracy itself," Levin said.

FOX 2: "What about shots being fired Congressman Any word on that?"

"I have seen guns drawn," Levin said.

And Congresswoman Haley Stevens also spoke to FOX 2 that fateful day.

"Members of Congress who are on Capitol grounds right now are being instructed to - the official term is -shelter in their place."

Brian Cash, 54 years old from South Lyon, did go into the Capitol building on Jan. 6th 2021.

"There was really no threat to their life like everybody is trying to say," Cash said. "Everybody was in there walking around just hooting and hollering. Nobody had weapons, nobody was attacking people."

FOX 2: "People got killed?"

"Well, by the Capitol security," Cash said.

FOX 2: "A Capitol officer got killed?"

"He had a heart attack," Cash said.

Cash was in Washington for the Trump rally. He says, he was only in the Capitol building for a little while, and didn't cause any destruction. He says that Jan. 6th was a protest.

FOX 2: "Do you apologize for anything you did that day?"

"Absolutely not," he said.

He was interviewed by the FBI- who reviewed his video, but he was not arrested.

"Anybody that had a backpack or a helmet or anything - that was Antifa, that was not Trump supporters," Cash said.

FOX 2: "Some people say President Donald Trump should be prosecuted because of this. What's your thought?"

"That's ridiculous," he said. "The people have had enough of this government."

FOX 2: "Could there be another insurrection?"

"There was no insurrection," he said.

