South Lyon police arrest 19-year-old responsible for fatal shooting of teen

South Lyon police say they have arrested a 19-year-old who was responsible for the double shooting that killed a teenager and critically wounded his dad on Wednesday night.

Posting on social media Friday morning, the city's police department said they lodged the individual at an Oakland County jail and have passed the investigation onto the county prosecutor's office.

The fatal shooting shook the Metro Detroit community after 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, who was beloved around South Lyon, died from gunshot wounds to his back.

"The South Lyon Police Department would like to thank Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and Undersheriff Mike McCabe for deploying their resources to assist our agency during this critical incident," read a post from the South Lyon Police Department's Facebook page.

Witnesses told police that shortly after hearing a firearm discharge, neighbors saw someone exit a house on Liberty Street Wednesday night.

RELATED: "Hold the ones you love close," Mother of murdered South Lyon teen heartbroken

Advertisement

A release from police said they had developed several leads and had identified a person-of-interest shortly after starting their investigation, believing they didn't live in the city by frequented the area.

When police arrived at the home, they found Dylan shot in the back and his father Kevin shot in the chest and leg. Emergency crews worked to save Dylan but were unsuccessful. Kevin remains on a ventilator.