South Lyon schools closed for three straight days after suspected cyber attack

The Brief South Lyon schools were closed for a third straight day due to a cyber attack on the district's systems. The superintendent said the outage had impacted the school's phone service and they're working to get it back online. No employee or student data was exposed.



South Lyon Schools canceled class for the third straight day as the district works to recover from a suspected cyber attack.

The district's phone systems were impacted by the outage, which kept kids from the classroom again. While employee and student data may not have been impacted, the inability to make an emergency call meant the district decided against risking having students in the building.

The district plans to reopen on Thursday.

What they're saying:

"Some folks are questioning the nature of the incident and obviously with an ongoing investigation, I can’t go into great detail, but the reason we’re waiting on the importance of our phone system and our surveillance cameras," said South Lyon Superintendent Steven Archibald. Currently, we have the inability to call in and call out of the building, which includes our e-911 notifications."

FOX 2 also got in touch with Joe Tavares, who works with cyber security.

He said not having working phones is a huge problem for schools.

"Looks like they took the phone systems and maybe a few other ancillary sub-systems, but that's significant in schools because they actually use that for security incident responses like active shooters and things like that," he said.