Southeast Michigan cities declare snow emergencies for winter storm -- Check the list

Metro Detroit counties are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of Friday and Saturday's winter storm.

When snow emergencies are in effect, vehicles cannot be parked on streets, so plows and salt trucks can treat roads.

Macomb County

Centerline - in effect 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22

New Haven - in effect 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Sterling Heights - in effect 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23

Oakland County

Auburn Hills - in effect 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until further notice

Clawson - in effect 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Birmingham - in effect 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 through 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Hazel Park - in effect 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

South Lyon - in effect 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Wayne County

Garden City - in effect 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Wayne - in effect Friday, Dec. 23 at 6 a.m. until further notice

Know of a snow emergency we missed? Let us know at wjbkwebteam@fox.com.