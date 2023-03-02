Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Friday, March 3

A month ago, Derek Kevra bravely declared that ‘winter is over’. What he meant by that was not that we wouldn't get any more snow or ice - we've gotten plenty since then - but the depths of winter are over. Meaning - the deep, cold, and snowy conditions that we usually drag through in February were over. We're seeing another blast of snow on Friday and that will mean school closings on Friday.

A winter storm watch was issued for southeast Michigan starting at noon on Friday through 2 a.m. on Saturday. How much snow we'll see is still not set but we do expect to see a significant amount.

It could bring as much as 10 inches of snow in some of our northern communities, according to the National Weather Service. Further to the south in southern Oakland County, Wayne County, Washtenaw County, and Monroe County will get closer to 3 to 8 inches of snow.

Timeline: Metro Detroit's first ‘spring’ snow arrives Friday, heavy for some

Our models show a bit different forecast with a max of six inches for northern communities and 2 to 5 inches of snow plus freezing rain further south.

Either way - we can expect to see many Metro Detroit and southeast Michigan schools closing on Friday.

Check the school closings list here.

The heaviest snowfall rates will be about 1 to 2 inches per hour - particularly Friday morning.

Temperatures will be suppressed by strong easterly winds that blow in 35-40 mph throughout the day.

Once we get through Friday, we'll be back into the mid-40s by the weekend. See? The deep depths of winter are behind us.