Southeast Michigan school closings for Jan. 24

More than 100 schools in Southeast Michigan are closed Wednesday, while others have delayed starts due to weather.

Some areas still have a coating of ice on the road from the wintry mix that fell Tuesday. A dense layer of fog is also covering the area, making for difficult visibility, and making it harder to see the road conditions.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 11 a.m.

