Southeast Michigan severe weather downs trees and leaves 25K without power

Power outages, downed trees, and flooded highways: Hello severe weather.

In one of the busiest rounds of severe weather to sweep through Southeast Michigan this summer, tens of thousands lost power in Metro Detroit as heavy storms prompted flooding on area highways.

As of Thursday morning, 26,000 homes didn't have power in DTE's network. The utility had 680 crews in the field resolving issues. Some of the biggest were reported in western Wayne County and Macomb County.

Consumers Energy, which provides power to residents outside the metro region said severe weather had left 50,000 homes without electricity Thursday morning.

Thousands lacked power in Livonia, Clinton Township and parts of southern Oakland County after winds reached 65 mph at times during the midweek storm. According to airport monitors, about half an inch fell in Romulus.

Some places saw an estimated 2 inches of rain in some spots near Farmington Hills and Port Huron.

In Detroit, damage was limited to flooding on the freeways as well as fallen trees and branches. One home on Outer Drive suffered major structural damage after a tree crashed through the roof. No injuries were reported from the damage.

It may be the end of the storm, but more rain could hit Metro Detroit Thursday and Friday as shower potential persists through the end of the week.

Anyone that comes across any downed power lines are asked to stay about 20 feet away from them. DTE hopes to have most customer's power restored by the end of the day.